Tony Adams News: Double-digit tackles vs. Broncos

Adams recorded 11 total tackles (five solo), including two tackles for loss, in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Broncos.

This was Adams' second 10-plus tackle performance in the Jets' first four contests, adding to his season total of 29 tackles. The 25-year-old safety tied Quincy Williams for the most tackles for loss during New York's Week 4 loss as well. Adams is expected to continue making plays on a strong Jets defense that's currently allowing just 15.5 points per game, the sixth-best mark in the NFL.