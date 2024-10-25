Tony Fields News: Works out with Ravens

Baltimore hosted Fields (ankle) for a workout Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fields landed on Cleveland's injured reserve Sept. 11 due to an ankle injury. He was cut from the Browns' IR on Tuesday, but it appears he's healed enough to get a look from Baltimore. The 2021 fifth-round pick played in all 17 regular-season games for the Browns in 2023, during which he logged 34 tackles (16 solo) and returned a fumble for a touchdown while splitting snaps between defense and special teams.