IDP Analysis: Week 11 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

With 11 weeks in the books, plenty of injuries are accruing, but players with early-season injuries are also coming back. It's important to monitor those changes when making roster decisions, and we need to make wise choices when picking spot starters. Read on below for guys who are on the rise or may need special attention heading toward their Week 12 ranking.

RISING

Tyrel Dodson, LB

Dodson got the call at middle linebacker with Tremaine Edmunds (groin) out, and he posted 13 tackles (nine solo) with the opportunity. With a short week ahead of Thursday's game versus the Lions, it's worth putting in a modest FAAB offer for Dodson and firing him up as a starter in Week 12.

Dorance Armstrong, DE

Armstrong has generated seven sacks through 10 games, as he's breaking out in his fifth NFL season. It can be tough to trust him as the third-best pass-rusher on the team behind Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, but he should be a solid spot starter in Week 12 versus the Giants, as QB Daniel Jones has been sacked 28 times this year -- the fourth-most in the league.

Will Harris, CB

Harris looks locked in as a starter in Week 12 versus the Bills because Jeff Okudah (concussion) is on track to miss the Thursday game. The fourth-year cornerback has posted at least six tackles in four straight games, so he has high upside against the pass-happy Bills. Amani Oruwariye and Mike Hughes have some appeal in very deep formats, too.

Trent McDuffie, CB

Rookie cornerbacks can be goldmines for fantasy purposes, and now that McDuffie is healthy and starting, he's making a difference. The first-round pick has combined for 13 tackles (eight solo) over the past two games, and there could be a decent opportunity to snare an interception if Bryce Perkins is starting with Matthew Stafford (head) potentially sitting out in Week 12.

Geno Stone, S

Stone appears to be losing ground to Kyle Hamilton, but unfortunately, Hamilton suffered a knee injury in Week 11. It's unclear if Hamilton will miss any time. If he does, Stone should continue to be the starting free safety until Marcus Williams (wrist) returns. Williams could return this week against the Jaguars, but Stone should still have a decent role considering the Ravens often utilize three safeties.

Frankie Luvu, LB

The Panthers have found enough room in their linebacker corps for both Luvu and Shaq Thompson to play nearly every snap. Luvu has played all but two snaps over the past two weeks, which is a significant turnaround after he logged less than 75 percent of the snaps over the previous three weeks. Luvu has capitalized with 22 tackles (14 solo) and three sacks over the last two games.

FALLING

Devin Bush, LB

Bush logged 53 percent of the defensive snaps, trailing Myles Jack (62 percent) and Robert Spillane (58 percent). Jack was returning from injury, so it made some sense that his snaps were limited. But Bush doesn't get the benefit of the doubt here. His value is concerning moving forward, and fantasy managers should monitor the snap counts for Steelers linebackers moving forward.

Deion Jones, LB

Jones bottomed out this week with just eight defensive snaps, finishing behind Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (62), Sione Takitaki (58) and even Tony Fields (26). The Browns traded a 2024 sixth-round pick for Jones and a 2024 seventh-round pick, and with such a limited investment, Jones may not see a turnaround in his playing time this year.

Myles Garrett, DE

Garrett has been dominant this season as usual with 8.5 sacks through nine games. However, he has just 27 tackles (18 solo), so he needs to get to the quarterback to provide fantasy dividends. Garrett should still be fired up in certain circumstances, however, his floor is lower.