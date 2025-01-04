Tony Pollard Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Pollard (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pollard was downgraded to DNP on Friday after limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, and he was listed as questionable. It sounds like it may have been more of a rest day for the veteran running back. With Tyjae Spears (concussion) out for the regular-season finale, Pollard should handle close to a full workload if he's truly healthy. Julius Chestnut would be next in line for carries if Pollard is less than 100 percent.