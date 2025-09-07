Pollard predictably dominated work out of the Tennessee backfield, accounting for 18 of the team's 21 rushing attempts. He was unable to find much room to run, as he managed a long gain of only nine yards on the ground while averaging just 3.3 yards per attempt with a lost fumble. Pollard's biggest impact of the game came on a 29-yard catch on Tennessee's first possession that ultimately set up a field goal. While his stat line wasn't particularly impressive, Pollard should have a very safe workload heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Rams.