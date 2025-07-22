Travis Kelce News: Ready for 13th season

Kelce participated in Tuesday's training camp practice.

In the wake of the Chiefs' loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Kelce took a few weeks to ponder his playing status for the upcoming season, but on Feb. 27, the veteran tight end confirmed that he planned to return for another NFL campaign. In 16 regular-season games in 2024, Kelce put up a 97/823/3 receiving line on 133 targets, numbers that were below the career-high marks he set in 2022, but nonetheless a pace that kept him firmly on the fantasy radar. After having dropped some weight this offseason, per The Athletic, Kelce remains entrenched as the Chiefs' top tight end and a trusted target of QB Patrick Mahomes, a context that should continue to provide the 35-year-old with a solid target share in 2025.