Tre Brown Injury: Hurts knee, won't return in Week 18

Brown injured his knee Sunday against the Rams and has been ruled out from returning, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Brown was hurt early in the first half and never checked back in. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest midway through the third period. Brown logged a pair of tackles (one solo) prior to his exit and finishes the campaign with 26 stops and one defensed pass over 13 regular-season games. This was the final season of his rookie contract, so he'll be a free agent upon the conclusion of the campaign.