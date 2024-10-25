Tre Brown Injury: Trending in right direction

Brown (ankle) practiced Friday and is trending in a positive direction to play Sunday against the Bills, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brown did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but participation in Friday's practice is putting him in a optimistically questionable status for Week 8. The 5-foot-10 corner tweaked his ankle against the 49ers in Week 6, forcing him to miss last week's win over the Falcons. His true status should be determined before game time on Sunday, but as of now it looks to be leaning towards active.