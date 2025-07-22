Tre Flowers News: Signs with Chicago
The Bears signed Flowers (shoulder) on Tuesday.
Flowers will look to provide Chicago extra depth at corner back with Jaylon Johnson's (leg) status for the regular season currently up in the air. Flowers spent time with both the Colts and Jaguars last season, logging four tackles (three solo) across five games played before suffering a shoulder injury in December that landed him on Indianapolis' practice-squad injured list.
