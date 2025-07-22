Menu
Tre Flowers News: Signs with Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

The Bears signed Flowers (shoulder) on Tuesday.

Flowers will look to provide Chicago extra depth at corner back with Jaylon Johnson's (leg) status for the regular season currently up in the air. Flowers spent time with both the Colts and Jaguars last season, logging four tackles (three solo) across five games played before suffering a shoulder injury in December that landed him on Indianapolis' practice-squad injured list.

Tre Flowers
Chicago Bears
