Tre Harris News: Not part of first-team offense yet

Harris has been playing behind veterans Jalen Reagor and Quentin Johnston to begin training camp, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Any bit of news regarding the Chargers' first-team wideout usage is noteworthy, but it's hard to read too much into the first week of camp given the rookie just signed his contract July 17. Perhaps more importantly with the sudden retirement of Mike Williams and reportedly minor training camp injury to Reagor (undisclosed), Harris has already had opportunities to compete for a boundary wide receiver role along with rookie fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith.