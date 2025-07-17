Tre Harris News: Signing rookie deal with Chargers

Harris is slated to sign his rookie contract with the Chargers after agreeing to terms with the team Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Harris was initially unsigned as the Chargers' training camp opened up, but the 2025 second-rounder is now poised to rejoin his teammates at practice after reaching an agreement with the franchise on the same day that it was revealed that veteran wideout Mike Williams planned to retire. As the coming season approaches, Harris will have an opportunity to carve out a key role (that could yield lineup utility in deeper fantasy formats) in a WR corps that also features Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, with Derius Davis, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Jalen Reagor also on hand to compete for targets.