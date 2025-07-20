Menu
Tre Watson Injury: Opening camp on PUP list

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 20, 2025

Watson (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list by Kansas City on Sunday, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Watson signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in April after completing his collegiate career at Texas A&M in 2024, reeling in 21 catches for 280 yards and a score. He will now be sidelined to open camp, but the tight end is eligible to return to practice and play at any point in the preseason.

