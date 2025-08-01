Hairston was the team's first-round pick back in April, and the plan seemed to be to have him start right away, with White -- who was a first-rounder himself in 2017 -- set to serve as a mentor and steady backup presence. That plan may change now if Hairston can't get enough reps in before the Week 1 opener vs. the Ravens. If White does see a starter's snap count early on in the season, he could be a good source for tackles, etc. given that he'd be playing opposite the team's top corner in Christian Bedford. Dane Jackson is also in the mix more more potential action.