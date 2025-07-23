Trent Brown Injury: Sidelined for start of camp
Brown (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list by Houston on Wednesday.
Brown signed with the Texans in March to potentially take over as the team's starting right tackle, but he will be forced to open training camp on the sidelines with an undisclosed injury. The good news is that the 32-year-old is eligible to return to practice and play at any point in the preseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now