Trent McDuffie Injury: Unlikely for Week 18

McDuffie (knee) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

McDuffie appears to have picked up a knee injury in the Chiefs' Week 17 win over the Steelers, as it was the first game all season in which he didn't play 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps and was limited in practice throughout the week. However, his expected absence in Week 18 is likely precautionary, as the Chiefs has already secured the AFC's No. 1 seed. Keith Taylor is expected to start opposite Josh Williams as part of Kansas City's top outside cornerback duo if McDuffie is sidelined Sunday.