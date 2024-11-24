Trent Williams Injury: Uphill battle to play Week 12

Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, but he's viewed as a true game-time decision and may be facing an "uphill battle" to play, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Glazer's report conflicts with one earlier from Adam Schefter of ESPN, who suggested that the Niners were optimistic that Williams is going to be able to play. Official word on Williams' status will arrive when San Francisco posts its inactive list 90 minutes ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.