Tre'Quan Smith News: Visits with Tennessee

Smith (undisclosed) visited the Titans on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Smith spent last summer with the Lions but was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury in August prior to being released in October. The 29-year-old wideout didn't resurface the rest of the season but appears healthy now as he looks for a new team. Smith hasn't played meaningful regular-season snaps since 2022 with the Saints, when he produced 19-278-1 receiving on 27 targets across 15 contests.