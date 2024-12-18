Trevin Wallace Injury: Likely needs surgery

Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Wednesday that Wallace will likely need a procedure to clean up his shoulder injury, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Wallace was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after sustaining a shoulder injury in Carolina's Week 13 loss to the Eagles, so it's no surprise that he will likely require surgery to repair the issue. The 21-year-old linebacker put together a solid rookie campaign before prior to the injury, posting 64 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles over 13 games (despite not playing any defensive snaps in the first two weeks). Wallace's performance this season could have earned him a starting spot on the Panthers' defense next year, but Jon Rhattigan will step in and serve as one of the team's top inside linebackers for the remainder of 2024.