Trevin Wallace News: Records seven stops vs. Washington

Wallace tallied seven total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Commanders.

The 2024 third-round pick out of Kentucky tied Xavier Woods for the second-most tackles on the Panthers' defense Sunday, trailing only Chau Smith-Wade's eight-stop performance. Wallace has now recorded 31 total tackles and forced one fumble while playing 100-percent of Carolina's defensive snaps over the last three weeks following Shaq Thompson's (Achilles) season-ending injury. Expect Wallace to continue serving as one of the Panthers' top inside linebackers in Week 8's matchup against the Broncos.