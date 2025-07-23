Trevis Gipson News: Tries out with Browns
Gipson (ankle) tried out with the Browns on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Gipson is healthy again after having suffered an ankle injury last December that ended up landing him on Seattle's injured reserve. He appeared in just five games during the 2024 campaign but failed to record any stats on defense and will now look to catch on with another team.
Trevis Gipson
Free Agent
