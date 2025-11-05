Benson is eligible to return from injured reserve for Sunday's game at Seattle, but it doesn't sound likely without a practice appearance at the start of the week. He's working his way back from arthroscopic surgery on a meniscus injury, with reports at the time (five weeks ago) suggesting a timeline of 4-to-6 weeks. Emari Demercado and Bam Knight split backfield work during Monday's 27-17 win over the Cowboys, while Michael Carter was active but didn't play. None of the bunch has shown much of anything that would stop a healthy Benson from getting another look in the lead role if\/when everything checks out with his knee.