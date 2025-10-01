Gannon said Benson is expected to return this season, but the second-year pro will now be forced to sit out at least four games while recovering from the knee injury he sustained Week 4 versus Seattle. Benson's loss is a tremendous blow for Arizona's offense, one magnified by already having lost James Conner (foot) for the year. Beginning Sunday versus the Titans, and through at least Sunday, Nov. 9 against the Cowboys, Emari Demercado and Michael Carter will be positioned to lead the Cardinals' backfield, with Bam Knight mixing in as the No. 3 option.