Trey Benson News: Poised to make a jump

Coach Jonathan Gannon believes Benson "is going to take a step" in his second season as a pro, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

There's no question about James Conner's standing as the top option out of the Cardinals backfield, as the eight-year veteran is coming off a career-best 1,508 yards from scrimmage during the 2024 season. The team invested a third-round pick in Benson two springs ago, but he managed only 69 touches for 350 total yards and one rushing TD in 13 regular-season games as a rookie. He wasn't known for his receiving ability in college, so Benson may need an injury to Conner to make a significant impact in the upcoming campaign.