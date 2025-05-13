Trey Hendrickson News: Attends voluntary practice

Hendrickson is present for Tuesday's voluntary practice session, though he is not participating in drills, Jason Hoffman of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hendrickson is present at team facilities Tuesday, after having released a statement Monday detailing his dissatisfaction with the Bengals' lack of communication regarding a long-term extension. Speaking with the media during Tuesday's practice, Hendrickson reiterated that he is "very disappointed with the communication" from Cincinnati, per Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News, and per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, answered "no" when asked whether he would play on his current deal. Hendrickson also said the Bengals have been pushing a short-term extension "pretty hard" during the contract talks that have occurred, Goldsmith reports. The 2024 NFL sacks leader is entering the final year of his current contract and carries a $15.8 million base salary for the 2025 season. He was granted permission to seek a trade back in March.