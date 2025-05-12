Trey Hendrickson News: Frustrated with silence from Cincy

Hendrickson released a statement Monday expressing disappointment in the fact that "no communication has taken place" between his representatives and the Bengals since the 2025 NFL Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hendrickson's statement makes clear his frustration at the current lack of negotiations regarding a long-term extension with Cincinnati, and specifies that "the offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level." Relations between the standout pass rusher, who is coming off back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons, and the Bengals are clearly on the trajectory of continual decline. In the wake of the team's decision to sign both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to massive extensions this offseason, and to select defensive end Shemar Stewart in the first round of April's draft, it's increasingly difficult to envision a scenario in which Hendrickson suits up for Cincinnati beyond the 2025 season, in which he's set to play out the final year of his current contract on a $15.8 million base salary.