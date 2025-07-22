Menu
Trey Hendrickson News: Holding out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Hendrickson (contract dispute) isn't reporting for the start of training camp Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

His decision to stay away from the team -- rather than showing up but not practicing like Ja'Marr Chase did last year -- means Hendrickson will be fined $50,000 per day until he reports. The 30-year-old pass rusher is scheduled for a $15.8 million base salary in 2025, the fifth and final season of his contract, playing on a one-year extension after he had 57 sacks in 65 regular-season games over the course of his four-year, $60 million deal. Hendrickson has expressed frustration with the Bengals a few times now, including getting permission in March to seek a trade. He missed most of the OTA practices and all of June minicamp, before resuming contract discussions in mid-June.

