Trey Hendrickson News: Holding out

Hendrickson (contract dispute) isn't reporting for the start of training camp Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

His decision to stay away from the team -- rather than showing up but not practicing like Ja'Marr Chase did last year -- means Hendrickson will be fined $50,000 per day until he reports. The 30-year-old pass rusher is scheduled for a $15.8 million base salary in 2025, the fifth and final season of his contract, playing on a one-year extension after he had 57 sacks in 65 regular-season games over the course of his four-year, $60 million deal. Hendrickson has expressed frustration with the Bengals a few times now, including getting permission in March to seek a trade. He missed most of the OTA practices and all of June minicamp, before resuming contract discussions in mid-June.