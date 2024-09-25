Trey McBride Injury: No practice Wednesday

McBride (concussion) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

McBride's lack of activity just three days after he suffered a concussion comes as no surprise, but he also was seen walking about and joking around with his teammates in the locker room, per Mackie. Until McBride makes some notable progress through the five-step concussion protocol, however, his status will remain murky for Sunday's game against the Commanders. Elijah Higgins would stand to benefit most among Cardinals tight ends if McBride is forced to miss any time.