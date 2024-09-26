Trey McBride Injury: Not seen at Thursday's practice

McBride (concussion) wasn't spotted during the part of Thursday's practice open to the media, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

If McBride indeed goes down as a non-participant for a second day in a row, he'll have just one more chance for on-field reps during Week 4 prep. On top of that, he'll have significantly reduced odds to make his way through the protocol for head injuries ahead of Sunday's contest against the Commanders. Elijah Higgins and Tip Reiman are on hand to handle TE reps for the Cardinals if McBride misses any game action.