Trey McBride Injury: Officially limited Wednesday

McBride (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com earlier Wednesday that McBride was in line to practice and added that the tight end would be coming out of the protocol for head injuries. Considering McBride operated with practice limitations, he's still embedded in the protocol, but Gershman noted that the 24-year-old wasn't wearing a yellow non-contact jersey, indicating he at least can take hits. McBride will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to play Sunday at San Francisco, even if he's able to log a full practice by week's end.