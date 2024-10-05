Trey McBride Injury: Questionable with rib injury

The Cardinals list McBride as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a rib injury.

McBride cleared concussion protocol earlier this week after missing the team's Week 4 loss to the Commanders, but despite being a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday, he apparently picked up a rib injury at some point along the way. Elijah Higgins was the de facto starting tight end in his absence last week and would likely see most of the playing time if McBride were to miss a second straight game. Expect more clarity on McBride's status to emerge when the Cardinals release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.