Trey McBride headshot

Trey McBride Injury: Returning to practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 2, 2024 at 5:32pm

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that McBride (concussion) is slated to practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Gannon indicated that McBride will be "coming out of the concussion protocol," but it's unclear whether the standout tight end has yet gained full clearance. In any case, McBride getting back on the practice field represents a positive step forward after he was forced to miss Arizona's 42-14 loss to the Commanders in Week 4. McBride will still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist before exiting the protocol and potentially suiting up Sunday in San Francisco.

Trey McBride
Arizona Cardinals
