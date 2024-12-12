Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trey McBride headshot

Trey McBride Injury: Stays limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 1:23pm

McBride (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

McBride so far is operating with a cap on his reps during Week 15 prep, and he'll have one more chance Friday to get back to full participation before the Cardinals potentially give him a designation for Sunday's contest against the Patriots. Since Arizona's Week 11 bye, he's been running on all cylinders over the last three games, gathering in 31 of 41 targets for 299 yards, but he hasn't yet recorded a receiving TD through 12 outings this season.

Trey McBride
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now