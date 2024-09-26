Trey McBride Injury: Still not practicing

McBride (concussion) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

McBride's lack of involvement Thursday doesn't come as much of a surprise after he wasn't present during the media-access portion of the session, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. The third-year pro thus seems to be trending in the wrong direction due to the fact he hasn't made any noticeable progress through the concussion protocol. Ultimately, the Cardinals may make a ruling on McBride's availability on Friday's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. If he eventually sits out this weekend, fellow TE Elijah Higgins would be the primary beneficiary for fantasy purposes, though rookie third-rounder Tip Reiman may actually see more snaps than Higgins due to his blocking prowess.