Trey McBride News: Active as expected Sunday

McBride (ribs) is active for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the 49ers.

McBride had an eventful week as it pertains to his health following a Week 4 absence due to a concussion, managing to clear protocol while practicing in full both Thursday and Friday and entering the weekend sans an injury designation. However, McBride was added to the injury report Saturday with a ribs injury, but subsequent reporting indicated the talented tight end was in line to suit up Sunday. His active status now official, McBride will slide back into his unquestioned No. 1 tight-end role for the divisional clash against San Francisco, sending Elijah Higgins back down to No. 2 slotting at the position.