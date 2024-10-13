Trey McBride News: Busiest game of season

McBride brought in all eight targets for 96 yards in the Cardinals' 34-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

With Marvin Harrison exiting the game with a concussion in the second quarter, McBride operated as Kyler Murray's top target on the afternoon. In the process, the third-year tight end set new season highs in receptions and receiving yards while drawing his second-highest target total of the campaign. McBride now has at least six catches in three of his past four games, which leaves him trending in the right direction for a Week 7 Monday night home matchup against the Chargers on Oct. 21.