Trey McBride News: Nearly hits century mark Sunday

McBride caught all 12 of his targets for 96 yards in Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Vikings.

The Cardinals' running game struggled early, forcing Kyler Murray to turn to McBride instead to stay ahead of the sticks. The third-year tight end tied his season high in receptions while leading Arizona in receiving yards, and over the last five games he's cemented himself as Murray's top read, racking up 40 catches on 47 targets for 459 yards. Despite the massive volume though, McBride is still looking for his first touchdown of 2024. He'll try to end his scoring drought in Week 14 against the Seahawks.