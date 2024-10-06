Trey McBride News: Returns to lead team in targets

McBride (ribs) turned nine targets into six receptions for 53 yards in Sunday's 24-23 win over San Francisco.

McBride overcame a pair of health roadblocks (one of which had cost him a week of action) to return to Arizona's starting lineup against the 49ers in Week 5. The 2022 second-round pick wound up leading his team in targets while producing a solid fantasy line for managers in Sunday's upset victory. McBride is averaging four receptions and 43.8 yards in four active games this season, making him a reliable option at a shallow position heading into next Sunday's tilt against Green Bay.