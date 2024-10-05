Trey McBride News: Surprise addition to injury report

McBride was added to the injury report Saturday with a ribs injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

McBride cleared concussion protocol earlier this week after missing Week 4 against the Commanders, but he's now been added to the injury report with a ribs issue. Elijah Higgins was the defacto starting tight end in his absence last week, catching two passes for 12 yards, but it's hard to gauge future playing time expectations given the Cardinals had effectively lost that game by halftime. Expect more information to emerge regarding the new injury well before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff against the 49ers.