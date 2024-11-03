Trey McBride News: Tallies rushing score

McBride gathered in three of four targets for 35 yards and had a two-yard rushing touchdown during Sunday's 29-9 win versus the Bears.

The third-year pro's first career rush resulted in an end-zone visit for the Cardinals' initial tally of the contest. His target count, while below his norm of 8.0 per game, ranked second on the team to rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison's five. Game script allowed Arizona to play keep away from Chicago, as the Cards cranked out 34 carries versus just 20 Kyler Murray pass attempts. McBride will look to bounce back as a pass catcher next Sunday against the Jets.