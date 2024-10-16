Trey Sermon Injury: Contending with knee issue

Sermon is dealing with a knee injury ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

With top back Jonathan Taylor having missed time with an ankle injury and Sermon now contending with an ankle issue, the Colts signed Salvon Ahmed to their practice squad Wednesday, bolstering the depth of a backfield that also includes Tyler Goodson and Evan Hull. The team's upcoming practice report will provide added context with regard to Taylor and Sermon's Week 7 status by clarifying their participation level.