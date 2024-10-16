Trey Sermon Injury: Not practicing to start week

Sermon (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was also sitting out practice to begin Week 7 prep, after his absence for the previous two games allowed Sermon to make consecutive starts while handling 16 and 18 touches out of the backfield. Sermon apparently came out of Sunday's 20-17 win over the Titans with a knee injury, although he was still getting carries up until the final minute of the game. He's averaging just 2.6 yards per carry as the starter and 2.5 for the season, with his poor efficiency perhaps opening the door for Tyler Goodson to get more work if Taylor is out for another week. Goodson could be busy if both Taylor and Sermon end up missing Sunday's game against Miami.