Trey Sermon News: Free agency looms

Sermon rushed 56 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns across 17 regular-season appearances with the Colts in 2024. He also secured 16 of 19 targets for 99 yards.

Sermon suited up for all 17 of Indianapolis' regular-season games but finished the year with just a 2.8 YPC mark, a significant step down in efficiency. Jonathan Taylor dominated offensive snaps in all but the three games he missed due to injury, and at times Tyler Goodson looked like a more capable No. 2 option than Sermon. With Goodson having inked a one-year extension with the Colts, Sermon could be set to walk as an unrestricted free agent.