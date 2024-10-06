Trey Sermon News: Logs 16 touches, TD in spot start

Sermon rushed 10 times for 38 yards and a touchdown and brought in all six targets for 25 yards in the Colts' 37-34 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Sermon drew the start with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) sidelined, but he saw limited work on the ground partly due to game script. Additionally, the fourth-year back found running room at a premium on most of his carries, as 17 of his yards came on a single tote. Sermon did punch in a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to round out his fantasy day, and his strong work as a pass catcher led to him finishing second in receptions on the day for Indianapolis. If Taylor is unable to return to health ahead of a Week 6 road matchup against the Titans, Sermon figures to draw a second consecutive start in his teammate's stead.