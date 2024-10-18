Trey Sermon News: Set to play Sunday

Sermon (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Sermon has benefited the last two contests with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) sidelined, at least in terms of touches (34 in all), but his efficiency has been lacking to the tune of 2.4 yards per carry and 4.2 yards per catch. Sermon also tended to first a collarbone injury during Week 6 prep and then a knee issue this week, but he was able to increase his activity level from none Wednesday to some Thursday before Friday's full practice. With Taylor out again Sunday, Sermon seems to be the top candidate to pace the Colts backfield, but Tyler Goodson has been far more productive during Taylor's absence, turning 20 touches into 122 yards from scrimmage. Indianapolis also has Evan Hull on the active roster and Salvon Ahmed and Trent Pennix on the practice squad, but the trio have combined for no snaps in any facet this season.