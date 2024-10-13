Trey Sermon News: Struggles for yardage Sunday

Sermon rushed 18 times for 29 yards and wasn't targeted in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Sermon scuffled his way to a meager 1.6 yards per carry, and 11 of his yards actually came on one of his attempts. The journeyman back was outperformed by Tyler Goodson, who rode a game-long 33-yard run on the way to an average of 6.4 yards per carry on eight attempts. Neither back figures to have much fantasy relevance if Jonathan Taylor is able to return from his ankle injury in Week 7 against the Dolphins; however, if the latter misses at least one more game, Goodson may have earned himself a larger role at Sermon's expense.