Trey Sermon News: Three touches against Denver

Sermon rushed once for three yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Broncos.

Sermon played just 18 of the Colts' 76 offensive snaps Sunday, while starter Jonathan Taylor continued to dominate the snap share with 52 snaps. The 25-year-old Sermon's rushing attempt against the Broncos in Week 15 was his first carry since Week 9. Barring an injury to Taylor, the veteran backup holds little value for fantasy purposes other than as an insurance policy. The Colts host the Titans in Week 16.