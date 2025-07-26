Treylon Burks Injury: Leaves practice Saturday

Burks (shoulder/knee) exited Saturday's practice after making a diving one-handed catch, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Burks has been practicing for a couple days now after his 2024 campaign was cut short due to a torn ACL. He beat a cornerback deep during Saturday's practice and made a phenomenal catch but came up holding his shoulder before heading to the locker room. Burks is vying for a starting wide receiver job during training camp, so any missed time will be detrimental.