Treylon Burks Injury: On track for training camp

Burks (knee) is expected to be ready for training camp, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Burks, who is bouncing back from an ACL tear that he suffered Week 6 of the 2024 season, was only able to take part in individual periods of practice during OTAs and minicamp, but it looks like he'll be ready for more work in training camp. Once he's at or close to 100 percent, the 2022 first-rounder will have an opportunity to compete for slotting in a Tennessee wideout corps that is led by Calvin Ridley, but unsettled beyond that.