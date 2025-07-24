Treylon Burks Injury: Still viewed as key piece

Cameron Ward expressed optimism that Burks (knee) will be one of the Titans' top receivers in 2025, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Burks has had a difficult start to his NFL career due to a combination of poor performance and injury. He's recovering from a torn ACL heading into his fourth campaign but has been practicing at the start of training camp, which should be a positive indication of his availability come the regular season. The Titans drafted Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor and also signed Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett this offseason, giving Burks increased competition for targets.