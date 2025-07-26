Treylon Burks Injury: Suffers fractured collarbone

Burks fractured his collarbone during Saturday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burks made an incredible diving catch during Saturday's practice but came up holding his right shoulder before heading to the locker room. The 2022 first-round pick has struggled with injuries throughout his young career, as he suffered a torn ACL last season and has played only 27 regular-season games through three campaigns. It's unclear when he will return, but he's expected to at least miss the beginning of the season. This opens the door for Van Jefferson and rookie Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor to secure the No. 3 wide receiver role in the meantime.